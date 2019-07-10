H-E-B to test self-driving grocery delivery

H-E-B is looking into delivering groceries to you, but leaving the driver out of it. The San Antonio-based grocery chain will begin testing self-driving technology later this year at its Olmos Park store. That location is near downtown San Antonio.

The company is teaming up with Udelv, which is in California and creates Autonomous Delivery Vehicles, also known as ADVs. The small vans are climate-controlled and the group’s CEO says they can travel at city and highway speeds.

” “As the most loved retailer in Texas, H-E-B is an amazing partner for Udelv as we scale our AutodelivTM service and work to make deliveries faster and safer. We look forward to serving the people of Texas with Newton, our second-generation ADV,” says Daniel Laury, Udelv CEO.

H-E-B says select customers in San Antonio will be able to sign up for the pilot program to receive deliveries from the autonomous vehicle.

“As a leading digital-retail leader in Texas, we will continue to grow our Partner population as well as technology presence to complement our store operations, enabling customers to choose how they shop, pay for and receive products,” says Paul Tepfenhart, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel and Emerging Technologies at Central Market and H-E-B.

No word on when this service could make its way to Central Texas.