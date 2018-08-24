DPS issues statement on driver license offices

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a statement regarding driver license offices to clarify misconceptions reflected in several recent news articles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is not implementing any plan for mass closures of driver license offices across Texas.

As part of the Sunset review process of DPS, the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission Staff Report from April included the following finding (p. 15):

“The department has not implemented plans to close or consolidate driver license offices with low demand.”

Regarding this specific finding, DPS developed a response which identified potential offices for closure and submitted it for consideration by the Sunset Advisory Commission. DPS will take no action on this significant staff recommendation without direction from State Leadership and the Legislature.

The Sunset Commission, which meets next week, will determine which recommendations are forwarded to the full Legislature for their consideration in the upcoming session, which begins in January 2019.

The demand for Texas driver license services continues to significantly increase as the state’s population continues to grow dramatically. The department is committed to continue working with the Legislature during the upcoming session to obtain the resources needed to meet this growing demand and provide the quality customer service they say Texans expect and deserve.

For more information, you can click on the attachment below.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety