Man accused of hitting children with a stick

A Waco man is being held on $300,000 bond on three counts of injury to a child, accused of punishing them with a stick.

Thirty-four-year old Joe Perez was arrested Tuesday after police concluded their investigation into the incident reported to have occurred in a north Waco home.

A parent of the children, ages 4,5, and 6, told officers Perez had been baby sitting the children. When she returned home she found bruises on the backs of their legs and buttocks. Police investigators determined they had been “whipped” with a stick or similar object ” beyond the level of discipline.

