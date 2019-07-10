Man charged with assaulting young girl

BELLMEAD, Texas–An 18-year-old Bellmead man is being held on charges he sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl.

Charles Bradshaw was arrested Monday and booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Bellmead police were called Monday after an adult found the two and the child made an outcry.

Police say a forensic interview was conducted by the Abuse Center and a warrant was obtained.

Police say the incident occurred in a Bellmead home and appeared to be a one-time occurrence.