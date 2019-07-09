Man charged with burning down house to ” stop white noise”

A McLennan County man remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday under a half million dollars bond on arson charges following a Saturday night fire that burned his aunt’s home.

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies found Zachery Barfield sitting on a pile of rocks near the burning home with his head down.

Deputies had been called to the 400 block of Beaver Lake Road at 11:12 p.m. on what was described in court papers as a ” domestic disturbance with a fire call.”

The female caller had said that her nephew was setting the house on fire and had come at her with a butcher knife.

Another witness in the house said that Barfield had come into the house with an ax and threatened to burn in down.

The arrest affidavit stated that Barfield admitted to deputies that he had set the house on fire with lighter fluid being placed at various places around the home.

His aunt told deputies that when Barfield came in the house he asked ” are you alone” and that he was tired of the ” white noise.” When asked what he meant, he just old her ” you know.”

She told deputies she tried to calm him down because, as it stated in the affidavit, he had mental problems and has “episodes.”

He told her to get her purse and her son and get out of the house.

The affidavit stated that when speaking further with deputies he admitted going up to the house and going in with the ax and knife after setting the house on fire and telling the occupants to get out.