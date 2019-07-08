Man charged with punching Cove police officer

A Copperas Cove man is facing multiple charges after fighting with police officers who were trying to interview him regarding an assault case.

Officers had gone to the 200 block of Sorrell Avenue at 11:43 p.m. Sunday and were told that a man, later identified as Ernesto Joe Cruz, had been punching and slapping a man and had damaged some dog kennels.

Officers were told the man was outside punching a car when they arrived.

As two officers were attempting to place Cruz into a patrol car, the complaint filed in the case states that he refused to cooperate and punched one of the officers in the face with a closed fist.

One of the officers deployed his Taser, but he pulled out the Taser probes.

The Taser was deployed a second time and Cruz was taken into custody.

One of the officers also received a strained shoulder during the incident.

He was taken to the jail on charges of resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.