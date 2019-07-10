Man charged with threatening family with a gun

De’Marco Lee

BELLMEAD, Texas–Bellmead police have tracked down a man accused of threatening a Bellmead family with a gun over a missing dog.

De’Marco Lee was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case goes back to August of 2018 when men kicked in the door of a home in the 4800 block of Yorktown.

One of the men pointed a gun at the son in the family and accused him of stealing their dog.

Police say they were not demanding money.

When the men had been there a few minutes, someone said the police were coming and they fled.

Investigators were able to determine the possible identity of the men and had spoken with a possible suspect previous to making the arrest of Lee.

