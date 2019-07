WACO, Texas – More trouble is here for Waco’s BSR Cable Park.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX44 a man nearly drowned in the park’s wave pool on Thursday night. He was still breathing when they took him to the hospital.

No other information has been released about the incident.

A woman attacked her boyfriend at the park last weekend, and the park still faces a lawsuit from 2018 when a New Jersey man contracted a flesh-eating bacteria.