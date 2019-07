WACO, Texas – A man pulled from the wave pool at Waco’s BSR Cable Park July 4th has died.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX44 the family of Christopher Hayes took him off life support at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest Saturday.

He was rescued from the wave pool Thursday night and still breathing when they took him to the hospital.

No other information has been released about the incident.