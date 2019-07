The sounds of marching bands are filling Central Texas this week.

The Drum Corps International Group Genesis from Austin performed at Temple High School on Wednesday afternoon.

They are one of seven bands who will perform at Belton’s Tiger Stadium on Thursday.

The performances start at 7:00 p.m. and go until around 10:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $28 to $38 right now, but will increase by $7 at the gate.