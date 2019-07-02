Marlin PD, Falls County Sheriff arrest burglary suspects

MARLIN, Texas – Chief Nathan Sodek was contacted on Monday by Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman stating his deputies had a burglary suspect identified as 29-year-old Justin Isbell, of Marlin. Isbell was being detained at the Plantation Apartments.

Marlin Police and Falls County Sheriff joined forces and started the investigation on the burglary. During the investigation, stolen items were found in Isbell’s apartment. Isbell gave consent to search his vehicle – during the search of the vehicle a checkbook with blank checks from an elderly individual from Marlin was found in the driver’s side door console.

Isbell was detained and brought back to the Marlin Police Department for questioning.

Chief Sodek and Detective McPhail conducted an interview with Isbell. During the questioning, Isbell admitted to being involved in the burglary.

Chief Sodek and Detective McPhail were able to gain probable cause during the interview to file for warrants for Burglary of a Building (a state jail felony) and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information Less Than Five Items (another state jail felony). Isbell was detained at the Marlin Police Department until the warrants could be presented to Judge Matthew Wright.

After the warrants were obtained from Judge Wright, an officer went to place Isbell into custody. Isbell was able to escape the officer’s custody when he was placing Isbell into handcuffs. Isbell fled on foot and was caught a short distance later. It was found that Isbell tried to escape police custody due to the fact that he had illegal narcotics hidden in his genital area.

Isbell was booked into the Falls County Jail for Burglary of a Building (a state jail felony), Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information Less Than Five Items (a state jail felony), Escape (a state jail felony), Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (a state jail felony), and Tampering with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impar (a third-degree felony).

The following stolen items were recovered: a Daisy BB gun, a .22 rifle, a 60-inch TV, a 50-inch TV, and a 40-inch TV.

A detective also obtained a warrant for Burglary of a Building for Timothy Polk, a 46-year-old man from Lott, Texas. At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Marlin Police Officers went to the Plantation Apartments where they located Polk and placed him in custody for the active warrant for his arrest.

Chief Sodek and Sheriff Scaman commented on the great success achieved when both agencies came together to investigate criminal activity. Both say they are very pleased with getting these two criminals off the streets of Marlin and in Falls County.

Source: Marlin Police Department