Mayborn Museum celebrates Moon Landing

WACO, Texas – Today is the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 space mission that would land astronauts on the moon for the first time, and you can get a taste of what they went through right here in Central Texas.

The “Be the Astronaut” exhibit at the Mayborn Museum in Waco lets participants learn about the challenges of spaceflight and then launch their own mission.

Another exhibit called “SpaceX: Now this is Rocket Science” features some history of the rocket development and test facility in McGregor. There is a rocket model and thruster engine on display with a scale representation of our solar system.

This is all a part of the museum celebrating the anniversary of the Moon Landing.

“As an informal science center, we want to encourage our next budding scientists and hope that we’re inspiring a future career – maybe in space flight or in science of some kind,” says Rebecca Nall, Mayborn Museum Assistant Communications Director.

The museum will have a day-long celebration of the Moon Landing on Saturday, July 20. They will have speakers from SpaceX and a reporter who corresponded with NASA during the Space Race.

There will also be a “Party like it’s 1969” celebration. Here is a link for more information.