Mexia shooting suspect arrested in McLennan County

One of two suspects being sought in connection with a June 27 shooting in Mexia has been found in McLennan County and has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Twenty-three-yar-old Travion Diquin Gray was booked in Thursday with his bond set at $50,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with transfer to Limestone County pending.

A second man, identified as 30-year-old Darin Dionta Gray remained at large Friday morning.

Mexia police say two people were shot in the incident in the 1000 block of East Hunt Street in Mexia Thursday June 27.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darin Dionta Gray is asked to call the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4150.

Tips may be made anonymously.

Gray should be considered armed and dangerous