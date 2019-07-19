Milam County courting new jobs

ROCKDALE, Texas – New life and business may soon come to the Alcoa plant in Rockdale.

Milam County Judge Steve Young tells FOX44 News that GMO Registry is in talks with Alcoa to move into the dormant plant.

GMO is the largest internet provider in Japan, and Young says it wants to move its bitcoin mining operation out of New Orleans.

The Rockdale plant is attractive because of its abundance of electricity. If the deal goes through, it could mean at least 65 new jobs.

This is on top of the 50 jobs brought to the plant by Bitmain, which Young says could be online any day.

Bitmain makes the machines used to discover bitcoins, which is a cryptocurrency. One bitcoin is currently worth more than $10,000.