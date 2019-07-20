Milan magistrate Borrelli, led ’90s kickback probes, dies

ROME (AP) — Francesco Saverio Borrelli, who as Milan chief prosecutor led the 1990s corruption probes which toppled Italy’s long-ruling political class, has died. He was 89.

Milan Chief Prosecutor Francesco Greco confirmed reports of Borrelli’s death in a Milan hospital Saturday. He said a wake would be held at the city’s courthouse.

Borrelli’s team of prosecutors in the 1990s unearthed systemic kickbacks dubbed “Bribesville” between political parties and business figures.

Scores of suspects were jailed in the “Clean Hands” probes, and hundreds more were investigated.

The investigations spelled the demise of decades of Christian Democrat post-war dominance of Italian politics. It also ended the political career of former Socialist Premier Bettino Craxi.

The Neapolitan Borrelli became a magistrate in 1955 and in 1983 was appointed as a criminal prosecutor in Milan.