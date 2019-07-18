The Latest: Greece: 10 arrested over migrants medical fraud

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on migration flows to Europe (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

A doctor, two medical staff members, and a translator have been arrested at a state-run camp for migrants and refugees in Greece, accused of issuing medical notes for non-existent conditions to exempt migrants from deportation.

The alleged criminal operation occurred on Samos, one of five Greek islands where movement of asylum seekers is restricted.

The suspects, who face charges of fraud, bribery, breach of duty, and membership of criminal organization, allegedly charged 300-500 euros ($335-560) for the medical notes that would allow migrants to travel to the Greek mainland for a hospital exam or remain on Samos for medical tests.

Five other doctors were arrested as alleged accomplices along with one migrant man.

The arrests followed an investigation by the police’s international affairs bureau in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

___

2:25 p.m.

A Turkish official says at least 15 people have died after a van carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey.

Gov. Mehmet Emin Binmez told state-run Anadolu Agency that around 20 migrants were also injured in the accident.

The van rolled into a roadside ditch on a highway near the town of Ozalp, close to Turkey’s border with Iran, after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Over the past few years, migrants have crossed in large numbers into Turkey, from where they try and reach European-Union member Greece.

Last month, a van carrying dozens of migrants ignored orders to stop and crashed into a wall in a town in northwest Turkey, near Turkey’s border with Greece. Ten migrants were killed in that accident.

___

1:45 p.m.

