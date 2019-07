A SpaceX rocket successfully launches out of southern California.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted out of a foggy Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Three Canadian satellites were on board. They will be used for Canada’s Earth-monitoring program.

Each satellite was deployed a few minutes apart about an hour after liftoff.

Images from the satellite will be used to study changing ecosystems in Canada and sea ice in nearby oceans.

Each satellite is expected to last for about seven years.