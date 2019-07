GROESBECK, Texas – The Groesbeck Police Department has reported a natural gas leak.

The department says the leak is coming from under the roadway near the intersection of S Waco Street and W Colorado Street – behind the Citizens National Bank.

A technician is on the way to shut the gas off. The department says repairs could take hours.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department