Navarro County deputies raid marijuana growing operation

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas – Members of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, raided a domestic marijuana growing operation near the intersection of SE County Road 0040 and SE County Road 0010 on Wednesday.

Marijuana plants in various stages of growth up to approximately three feet tall, an abandoned campsite, numerous irrigation hoses, fertilizer, drying racks, and numerous other items associated with a marijuana growing operation were all found.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is the 14th outdoor marijuana growing operation located and seized within the past five years.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office

