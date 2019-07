WACO, Texas – Waco’s Hawaiian Falls hosted the grand opening of the brand new Hula Island on Friday!

The water park had fun events planned all day to celebrate the new addition, including a sand castle building contest.

And who were the big winners in this contest? Why, it was FOX44! Our team donated their $500 winnings to Caritas of Waco.

Our FOX44 team had a blast at Hawaiian Falls!

Check out our shark!!

There was also a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new island, complete with hula dancers and live music!