Off-duty Waco officer charged with DWI

WACO, Texas – An off-duty Waco Police officer is arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Officers responded to a non-injury crash at Bosque Boulevard and Highway 6 on Saturday evening. During the investigation of the crash, it was discovered an off-duty Waco Police officer was involved.

It was determined the off-duty officer, identified as 29-year-old Paul Scrivner, had been operating one of the vehicles. Investigating officers believed Scrivner was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Scrivner was taken for medical clearance and then transported to the McLennan County Jail. This investigation is ongoing.

As well as the ongoing criminal investigation, the department’s Professional Conduct and Standards Unit will conduct a separate investigation into the officer’s conduct.

Source: Waco Police Department