One dead in Nolanville hit and run

Nolanville police say 36-year-old Dale Tatro, Junior died in a hit-and-run crash early this morning.

A police department spokesman said they got a call at 2:51 a.m. Monday from a driver who said a man was by the side of the road in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard who was not breathing.

Nolanville officers arriving on the scene found Harker Heights officers already there performing CPR on Tatro.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:31 a.m.

Police say it appears he was hit by a vehicle, but there were no witnesses and very little information to go on.

Tatro’s family has been notified, and police say his last known address is in Harker Heights.

Police are checking with businesses along East Veterans Memorial for any video recordings that could show the crash and the make/model of the vehicle.

Investigators are also asking that any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident call Novalville Police at 254-698-6334.