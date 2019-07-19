One sent to hospital in Waco stabbing

Waco police say one person was sent to the hospital after an early Friday morning incident initially reported as a stabbing

Police were called to the 800 block of Dearborn Avenue at 12:10 a.m. regarding the incident.

Police responding found a man with a wound to his leg, but he could not provide police with any real details of how he was hurt.

Officers were told he thought someone attacked him, but was rather vague about what had happend.

He person was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital with what were believed to be non life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available Friday morning.