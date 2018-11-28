Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Baylor
Texas A&M
Big Race – Indy
Big Tournament
MLB
MLB Texas
Golf
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Houston
NFL Draft
NCAA
NCAA Basketball
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Pain Stops Here
Texas A&M Opioid Task Force attracts attention of HHS regional director
$85 million settlement could help fight opioids in Oklahoma
CBD may help treat drug addiction
Central Texas police departments participating in National Drug Take Back Day
Temple PD participating in National Drug Take Back Day
More Pain Stops Here Headlines
Purdue Pharma sued by state of Oklahoma
Purdue Pharma sued by state of Oklahoma
Project seeks to help Central Texas women with drug, alcohol addictions
USDA prioritizes investments in telemedicine to address opioid crisis
Opioid addictions leading to new pain management solutions
Opioid use expected to rise
NSC: Americans more likely to die from opioids than car crash
Opioids’ impact on suicides and overdoses
Drug makers plan to increase prices on products
First lady attends opioid town hall