Plea deal reached in motorcycle crash death, sentencing to come

A man who had been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash, has been allowed to plea to a lesser charge of negligently criminal homicide, a state jail felony.

The plea deal announced in 19th District Court was made as a ” open plea” meaning that there was no agreement on punishment.

Sentencing by Judge Strother will come in about six weeks pending the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

Jacob Cole Wolf was the operator of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash in Riesel in June of 2014.

Cole crashed the motorcycle on Highway 6 near Adams Street with his passenger, Stephanie Bell, being ejected.

Neither were wearing helmets.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while he received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Wolf did not have a license to operate a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

