Political News
Gov. Greg Abbott signs property tax reform bill
Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp
Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law
Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services
Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System
More Political News Headlines
‘We changed the conversation’ — lawmaker reflects on first session
State leaders express worry ahead of U.S.-Mexico’s tariff suspension agreement
New federal law could benefit children with medical complexity
Harvey’s effect on Texas lingers as state preps for new hurricane season
Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog
Texas summer on track to go drought-free, but ranchers keep back-up plan
That’s a wrap: Major priorities passed, some opportunities missed
Training over how to respond to people with intellectual, developmental disabilities
Healthcare leaders look to telemedicine bills to help patients
Hurricane season is here. Is Texas ready?