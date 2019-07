ROBINSON, Texas – The Robinson Police Department needs your help identifying a man who exposed himself at a local laundromat.

The gentleman pictured above entered into the Laundry Mat, located at 301 S. Robinson Drive, on Thursday and was captured on video exposing himself while other customers were present.

If you know who this man is, you can call Detective Kevin DeLillo with the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.

Source: Robinson Police Department