UPDATE: Rollover accident turns into dog search

LACLY LAKEVIEW, Texas – UPDATE: According to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department, the dog who escaped from a rollover accident on Monday has been found.

A local woman found Cooper and brought him to the department on Tuesday morning.

Below is the original text from this story:

What started off as crews responding to a rollover accident has turned into a search for the dog of the woman involved.

According to Lacy Lakeview PD Chief John Truehitt, a woman named Michelle Ross was involved in a rollover accident Monday on Interstate 35 southbound. The accident happened in the north part of the area near Mile Marker #342, towards Elm Mott. A Volkswagen suffered a tire blowout, crashed into another vehicle, and overturned. Minor injuries were reported.

Ross made it out of the accident okay, but posted to the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department’s Facebook page not only thanking the department for their efforts – but to get the public’s help for something else.

Ross says her dog was in the car at the time of the rollover, but not when the car stopped rolling. She says a witness saw a dog running off the highway.

Her dog’s name is Cooper, who is a Great Pyranees / Australian Shepherd mix. He weighs between 50-60 pounds. If you know where Cooper is or have seen him, you can contact Lacy Lakeview PD at 254-799-2479.

Sources: Lacy Lakeview Police Department, Lacy Lakeview Fire Department