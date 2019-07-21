Groesbeck Shooting Leaves 1 in hospital

GROESBECK, Texas. 1 person is in the hospital after a shooting in Groesbeck.

Groesbeck Police say around 1:30 A.M on Sunday they responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 500 block of Allison.

Officials say when they arrived there was an argument between a small group of people, shots were fired, hitting one person.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say an off-duty reserve Groesbeck Police Officer was involved in the disturbance, therefore, The Texas Rangers will be now in charged of the investigation.