LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Soldier killed in Afghanistan to be honored with candlelight vigil

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sgt. Major Sartor.

TEAGUE, Texas – A soldier killed in Afghanistan will be honored with a candlelight vigil at Veteran Memorial Park in Teague on Tuesday night.

Sgt. Major Sartor died during combat on Saturday while supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel in Afghanistan.

Sartor was a Teague High School graduate, so we’re certainly expecting folks from the school to be in attendance.

Sartor was in the Army for 18 years and became a Green Beret within the first four years of his military career. He had a previous tour in Afghanistan and deployed to Iraq five times – four of them with the Special Forces Airborne Group.

Just days ago, Sartor was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal.

As you can imagine, we’re expecting quite the turnout to celebrate the late hero tonight. We will have more coming up tonight on FOX44 News at 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

90210 Countdown Clock

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests