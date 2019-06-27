Soldier stationed at Fort Hood dies in Afghanistan

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Department of Defense announced Thursday the deaths of two soldiers supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. One of them was stationed at Fort Hood.

Both soldiers died in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan Province on June 25 due to wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations. This incident is under investigation.

32-year-old Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, of Heilbronn, Germany, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Fort Carson, Colorado. 24-year-old Sgt. James G. Johnston, of Trumansburg, New York, was assigned to 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group in Fort Hood, Texas.

Lt. Col. Stacy M. Enyeart, commander of the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) sais of Johnston, “He was the epitome of what we as Soldiers all aspire to be: intelligent, trained, always ready. We will honor his service and his sacrifice to this nation as we continue to protect others from explosive hazards around the world.”

Johnston had earned several awards and decorations, including a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal Badge, and Explosive Ordnance Badge.

Source: U.S. Department of Defense