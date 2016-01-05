Skip to content
State
Bass Pro Shops acquires Cabela’s for $5.5 billion
Lapel cam video reveals details in deadly NM shooting
LIST: 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
Macy’s to close 100 stores
Cleveland Division of Police releases ‘Thank you’ video to Republican National Convention attendees
Officials speak on tragedy in Dallas
Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick react to SCOTUS ruling on immigration
LAW FIRM: Art Briles a ‘no show’ after promising to apologize to rape victim
Man arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats in Dallas area
REPORT: Former Baylor student files formal Title IX complaint with U.S. Department of Education
Ken Starr resigns as Chancellor of Baylor
REPORT: Baylor board of regents fires Ken Starr amid university’s sexual assault scandal
Baby found dead in TX high school bathroom
Texas A&M Athletic Director stepping down
TCU QB, Earl Campbell Award finalist arrested in San Antonio