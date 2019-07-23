Teen drowns Monday evening at Lake Whitney

The body of a thirteen year old girl has been recovered from an area of Lake Whitney near the Cedar Creek Park boat ramp.

Several agencies responded to the area early Monday evening when they got the report just before 6:00 p.m. that the girl had been seen going under.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office responded with a boat to help with the search.

The body was recovered about an hour later.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Martis Ward.

Her identity had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Hill County Emergency management along with Whitney, 2604 and White Bluff Volunteer Fire Departments, Corps of Engineers Park Rangers, Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Precinct two Constables, and Careflite were among those assisting.