Temple PD searching for suspect in credit card abuse case

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is currently searching for a suspect connected to a case of credit card abuse.

Officers received information on June 7 about a misplaced credit card being used for several unauthorized purchases throughout Temple. The victim said they misplaced a wallet at a local grocery store, and later discovered numerous fraudulent charges were made with their credit card.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident and if you can identify the man above, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.

Source: Temple Police Department