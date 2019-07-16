Temple police recover stolen car in less than an hour, arrest two

Fifty-six minutes after being dispatched on a stolen car call Tuesday morning, Temple police had stopped the car and taken a 17-year-old Belton man into custody.

It was 3:36 a.m. Tuesday that officers were called to the 500 block of Eagles Nest in Temple to take the stolen vehicle report.

At 4:32 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle matching the description given in the 200 block of South Pea Ridge.

Police say the driver, eventually identified as 17-year-old Joel Oakley of Belton, initially gave the officer a false ID, leading to charges of failure to ID in addition to the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A passenger, also 17-years-old was charged with unlawful possession of a a firearm.

Both were taken to the Bell County Jail without incident.