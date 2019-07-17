Temple Police seek credit card abuse suspect

Temple police are asking for the help of the public in identifying and tracking down a suspect using someone else’s credit card.

Back on June 7, Temple police received information about a misplaced credit card being used for several unauthorized purchases throughout Temple.

The victim told investigators he had lost a wallet at a local grocery store and later discovered numerous fraudulent charges being made to his account.

Police have since been able to obtain security camera pictures of a person believed using that card.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect is being asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Tips may also be made through Bell County Crime Stoppers by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477) or at Bellcountycrimestoppers.com.