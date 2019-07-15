The Latest: Biden offers health plan ‘public option’ details

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, speaks at a campaign stop, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Londonderry, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Joe Biden’s defense of “Obamacare” (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will spend much of the coming week talking about his approach to health care.

On Monday, Biden is unveiling a plan that would add a “public option” to the 2010 health care overhaul known as “Obamacare,” with expanded coverage paid for by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Biden’s almost singular focus on former President Barack Obama’s health care law has been on display recently in early voting states.

Biden hopes his positioning as Obamacare’s chief defender helps him on several fronts. It’s a reminder of his close work alongside Obama, who remains popular among Democratic voters. And it could reinforce Biden’s pitch as a sensible centrist.

Biden’s proposal was outlined by advisers ahead of its release. It’s anchored by a “Medicare-like” plan that any American could buy on Affordable Care Act exchanges.

___

1:05 a.m.

Joe Biden is taking an aggressive approach to defending Obamacare. He’s challenging not just President Donald Trump but also some of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination who want to replace the current insurance system with a fully government-run model.

The former vice president will spend much of the coming week talking about his approach to health care, including remarks he’ll deliver on Monday in Iowa at a presidential forum sponsored by AARP. His almost singular focus on the 2010 health care law has been on display recently in the early voting states.

In Iowa, he declared himself “against any Republican (and) any Democrat who wants to scrap” Obamacare. Later in New Hampshire, he said “we should not be scrapping Obamacare, we should be building on it.”