The victim of a mall robbery Sunday may have been targeted

College Station police say the victim of a robbery and assault in a mall Sunday afternoon was not chosen at random and that there appeared to be no danger to the general public from the robbers who remained at large Monday.

Police were called to the Post Oak Mall at 3:37 p.m. where multiple witnesses told officers that several people were involved in attacking the victim and taking property from him.

Officers checked the area for the suspects who had fled on foot, but were unable to locate them.

The victim had to be treated for what were described as non-incapacitating injuries.

The case was turned over to the College Station Police Department Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.