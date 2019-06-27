Time running out to help Waco animal center

WACO, Texas – Renovations at a local animal shelter have started, but they still need help fostering and adopting animals.

The Humane Society of Central Texas lost around 80 kennels during their improvement process, making it hard to find room for the animals brought in.

It’s also making it difficult for some of the pets already at the shelter.

The staff is urging anyone who has room in their homes to help them take care of the animals they don’t have room for right now.

Short term fostering and adoption is available.