Trial ends as man pleas guilty while testimony still going on

The trial of a man accused of firing shots at Temple police officers then hiding in a nearby house ended suddenly when he decided to plea guilty to all charges against him while the trial was still going on Thursday.

Jerry Lee Berry was himself shot by police officers as the story unfolded back in 2017.

He had remained in jail under $880,000 bond after getting out of the hospital.

Berry had been facing three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent other felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge sentenced him to forty years each on four of the charges and twenty years on the fifth, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

He was accused of firing shots at officers who were responding to a disturbance call, then of forcing his way into an occupied home in the 700 block of South 15th Street in Temple.

He hid in the attic and the homeowner was able to escape unharmed.

SWAT officers entered the home after several hours of trying to negotiate his exit, then found him in the attic.

Officers fired after he made a move they thought was threatening after he had earlier refused an order to show his hands.

A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the area where he had been hiding beneath insulation in the attic.

He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for treatment of his wounds then later taken to the Bell County Jail.