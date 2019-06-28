Two arrested in Bell County narcotics investigation

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Organized Crime Unit recently arrested two individuals and executed a search warrant related to an investigation into the distribution of large quantities of high-grade marijuana and THC vape oil in the Bell County area.

Agents with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Killeen Police Department executed an evidentiary search warrant on June 10 at a residence in the 5100 block of Fawn Drive in Killeen. 42-year-old Reginald Dashan Lewis, of Killeen, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana over Five Pounds.

45-year-old Theodo R. Robinson, of Killeen, was arrested in the 5400 Block of Gunnison Drive on June 27 on an outstanding warrant related to this investigation. Robinson is also charged with Possession of Marijuana over Five Pounds and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.

During this investigation, approximately 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana and over 130 grams of THC vape oil have been seized – along with several firearms and over $5,000 in cash.

This investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges and arrests are possible. The estimated final street value of the drugs seized during the investigation is approximately $53,000.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department