Two-year-old girl reported missing from McLane Children’s Hospital

TEMPLE, Texas – A two-year-old girl has been reported missing from a Temple hospital.

Temple PD officers responded to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center around midnight Wednesday for a report of a missing person.

Officers were advised a two-year-old girl was checked into the hospital by two adults around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Subsequently, hospital staff saw the child was no longer in the hospital room.

It is believed the two adults who checked the girl into the hospital left with her.

Child Protective Services has been contacted and a missing person report has been generated.

Source: Temple Police Department