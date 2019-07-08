UPDATE: Allgood reaches $110,000 settlement with City of Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas – UPDATE: The City of Hewitt reports the litigation between Katie Allgood and the City of Hewitt has been resolved.

In a recently-released press release, the city says this includes a mutual agreement from Allgood’s separation from employment with the City of Hewitt. The City Council says they look forward to being able to focus solely on the business and needs of the citizens of Hewitt.

The settlement amount is $110,000. The majority of this is being paid by the municipal risk pool, and not out of City of Hewitt funds. The Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool is paying $65,000, while the City of Hewitt is paying $45,000.

In addition, the City of Hewitt will pay for two months of insurance continuation.

Allgood has released all claims against the City of Hewitt and its current and former officials and employees. She will dismiss the lawsuit and has resigned.

This business decision was made based on legal and employment costs which would be incurred in the future, and the efficiencies gained by restoring the focus on the important business of the City of Hewitt – also according to the press release.

Below is the original text from this story:

The City of Hewitt’s second-highest ranking administrator’s future is in discussion at a special City Council meeting on Monday night.

The Council is expected to discuss whether to take action on a lawsuit settlement and separation agreement with Katie Allgood, the city’s Managing Director of Administration.

Allgood filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Hewitt last February. She made claims of consistent biased harassment from the mayor and former Council member Kurt Krakowian.

The suit says high-ranking officials in the city made demeaning comments questioning Allgood’s qualifications and education in public. The suit claims Allgood was often singled out.

Former City Manager Adam Miles also made complaints against the city before his resignation and $88,000 settlement. His complaints were against the same individuals in Allgood’s suit.

The current city manager says the Council is likely to take action during the meeting, which is expected to go into executive session right at the start.

