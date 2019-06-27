UPDATE: Harker Heights High School lockdown lifted

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – UPDATE: The Killeen Independent School District reports the lockdown at Harker Heights High School has been lifted.

Students were allowed to exit through the north side of the school’s campus. All students and staff are reported safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Killeen Independent School District was informed by the Harker Heights Police Department that an incident occurred close in proximity to Harker Heights High School. The district reports all students and staff are safe.

As a precautionary measure, Harker Heights High School is currently on lockdown.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Independent School District