UPDATE: Missing Dallas infant found dead

DALLAS, Texas – Dallas Police found the body of a missing toddler on Friday afternoon in a landfill after he allegedly was put in a dumpster by his aunt’s boyfriend.

Dallas PD have confirmed 18-month-old Cedric Jackson is dead. An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Cedric after he was reportedly abducted from his aunt’s apartment in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

Police identified Sedrick Johnson, the boyfriend of the toddler’s aunt, as a person of interest in the case. They questioned him, and police say he admitted to taking Cedric in the middle of the night, then putting him in a dumpster in northeast Dallas.

Police say they do not yet have a motive for this crime. The medical examiner will determine the time and cause of death.

Johnson has been charged with injury to a child. More charges could be filed following the medical examiner’s report.

UPDATE: According to the Belton Police Department, the Amber Alert for Cedric Jackson has been canceled because the infant was found dead.

The family of a missing 18-month-old boy from Dallas believes he is dead.

An Amber Alert for Cedric Jackson was issued on Wednesday night. He was reportedly abducted from his aunt’s apartment in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

According to Jackson’s maternal grandmother, police told the family he is deceased.

Police also told them they hadn’t yet found a body, but wouldn’t elaborate on how they know he is dead.

Crime scene investigators appeared to be searching on Thursday with specially-trained dogs at a regional landfill in Rowlett.

The boy’s aunt told police she put him down for bed on Tuesday night and when she woke up Wednesday morning he was gone.

A juvenile in the house reported seeing someone who looked like a relative take the boy.

Police questioned that person of interest on Wednesday, but did not find the child. The person was taken to jail for unrelated warrants.

The Dallas Police Department is searching for Cedrick Jackson.

Jackson is one and a half years old, 30 inches, 20 pounds, with black hair with braids, brown eyes, last seen wearing a diaper.

Jackson was last heard from in Dallas, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.