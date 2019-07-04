UPDATE: Missing man’s body found, confirmed to be drowning

GHOLSON, Texas – UPDATE: According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the missing man’s body has been found, and the case has been confirmed as a drowning.

Texas Game Wardens and a sheriff’s deputy worked to find the body of the 39-year-old man.

Below is the original text from this story:

There is an ongoing search for a missing man at the Brazos River in the Gholson area.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, their helicopter has been searching for most of the day. A sheriff’s deputy has been working with Texas Game Wardens for the search.

It is unknown if the man has drowned in the river. FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office