WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports 17-year-old Trystan Duncan has been found and safe.

Duncan was previously reported as missing. He was last seen on June 11 about 8:00 p.m., at his home in west Waco.

He was thought he was wearing a North Face t-shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots when he left. He is described as 5’10”, weighs 121 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Source: Waco Police Department