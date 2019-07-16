Waco City Council approves new wastewater agreement

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco City Council has approved an agreement for taking over the sewer system of six other cities.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco City Council is considering an agreement for taking over the sewer system of six other cities.

Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, and Robinson all bought the regional sewage system from the Brazos River Authority in 2004. At the time, it lowered the cost of operations for the cities.

Now though, they say things are currently inefficient, which makes it difficult to obtain state financing.

They started discussing Waco solely running the sewage operation in 2016, and now this is up for a vote from the City Council.

This new agreement would mean Waco would charge each city for its sewage use.

This new agreement will be discussed further tonight at the city meeting at 6:00 p.m.