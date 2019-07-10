Waco ISD hosts job fair in preparation for new school year

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District held their summer job fair at University High School on Tuesday.

The district is trying to hire teachers and staff for the 2019 – 2020 school year. They have roughly 70 open job postings – ranging from cafeteria managers to teachers and paraprofessionals.

“We want somebody who is student-centered. That is here to support our students. To make sure that they are successful, graduate, are college ready – if that’s what they choose – or workforce ready. And somebody who’s just not afraid of hard work,” says Sue Pfleging, Waco ISD Director of Employment Services and Recruitment.

If you missed the job fair, it’s still not to late to apply online on the district’s website.