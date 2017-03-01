Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Baylor
Texas A&M
Big Race – Indy
Big Tournament
MLB
MLB Texas
Golf
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Houston
NFL Draft
NCAA
NCAA Basketball
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Waco News
Baylor Football Signs Five on National Signing Day
Army wives get free makeovers at H-E-B
Killeen opens third H-E-B, store to offer curbside shopping
Blood Wars is on! Local schools donate blood for competition
Deputies and community golf together for a good cause
More Waco News Headlines
Cove High School safe after shooting threat
Snapchat pictures bring arrest
Multi-vehicle Temple crash Wednesday, all escape
Body found at Lake Whitney
1 pedestrian killed in Temple crash
Police speak out about fake kidnapping case
Temple seeks person of interest in murder
Waco PD partners with elementary schools to connect with kids
Office of Civil Rights to visit Baylor
Killeen PD says kidnapping was fake, there was no child